Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd around noon at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.(Whitley County 911)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert.

Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

We’re told Satterfield has issues with depression and anxiety and takes medicine for mental health, which she does not have.

Kentucky State Police is the investigating agency.

If you have any information on where she might be, you are asked to call Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017 or Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at 606-878-6622.

