Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel sentenced for misappropriating guns from state police

Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In August, Crawford was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP.

According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of Scott County, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris, to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Crawford’s co-defendant, John Goble, previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy between the same individuals to misappropriate 187 cases of KSP ammunition, valued at approximately $40,000, which was stored in the basement of Goble’s office.

Crawford and Goble were indicted federally in March 2021.

Crawford is being allowed to self-report on April 18, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

