Florida claims slight lead over UK in Big Blue Slam blood drive with one day left

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A blood donor competition between UK and the University of Florida is going strong.

Thursday is the fourth day of the five-day Big Blue Slam event.

UK students and workers are rolling up their sleeves to give blood inside the Gatton Student Center. Heading into Thursday, UK was only down 20 donations.

The goal is to boost the winter blood supply.

Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center says winter time is a difficult time for donations due to weather and illness.

Lindsey says Kentucky Blood Centers would like to have 400 donors a day for a healthy blood supply on hand and even with blood drives like Big Blue Slam they still haven’t reached that mark.

“The bottom line number for us, we’d like to have a three to four-day supply of our different blood types and, too often, for the last three years a lot of our blood types, we’ve only had a day supply,” said Lindsey.

There are eight centers in six cities across the state where you can donate.

Friday is the last day for Big Blue Slam.

So far, the University of Florida leads with 763 donations to UK’s 743 donations.

