FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered snow showers slowly ending

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch scattered snow showers push through the region this evening. As our system pulls away, we’ll see them diminish...however, cold air remains in place overnight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold air continues in place throughout the region this evening as we continue to see cold winds from the upper midwest filter into the region. Lows tonight look to fall back into the middle and upper 20 despite the clouds in place all across the mountains. Snow showers should continue to diminish, but some stray flurries can’t be ruled out.

The good news as we wrap up our work week is that things look much drier as we head into our Friday. Unfortunately, it does not appear to be a sunny paradise. We’ll continue to see overcast skies through the day. That will keep temperatures from warming a ton, only topping out in the upper 30s by the afternoon hours. I can’t rule out a stray flurry either, but accumulation doesn’t look likely. We’re chilly overnight with lows back into the upper 20s.

The Weekend and Beyond

As of now, the weekend looks dry to start. We’ve got perhaps a few peeks of sun coming our way on Saturday as we watch high pressure start to scoot out of the area ahead of our next system. Those peeks of sunshine will team up with southwesterly winds to bring warmer air into the region as highs climb back to near 50°. We’ll keep those highs near 50° in place as our next system works into the mountains for Sunday and Monday.

I’ll just get it out here at the outset that this looks like a rain system more than anything else as highs both Sunday and Monday stay well above freezing. We’ll try to clear things out a bit as we run through Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, though, temperatures look to stay above average.

