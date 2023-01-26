FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered snow showers bring light accumulations to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have been dropping all night and they look to stay cold all day. Some relief is in sight though for the first half of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Most of you will wake up to some snowflakes flying in your neighborhood this morning. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, starting the day in the low to mid-30s. While the snow showers could be on the heavy side at times, we are not expecting much in the way of accumulation in most areas. The highest elevations have the best chance of picking up 1-2″ with some locations, like the top of Black Mountain, possibly picking up a little more.

Colder surfaces will see the snow stick first, but slick spots on the roads could become a problem both today and tonight as temperatures only look to climb to around 36 this afternoon and drop below freezing overnight. Remember, if there is water on the road, especially after dark, there is at least some chance of that being ice. Just take it slow if you have to travel, especially late. It will still be on the breezy side, so the wind will make it feel colder than the air temperature at times. Bundle up!

Snow showers should start to wrap up fairly early tonight and lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Skies gradually clear on Friday and I think we see some sunshine later in the day. Southwest winds will push us back up into the low 40s for most locations. Partly cloudy skies will drop us back into the low to mid-30s Friday night.

Saturday looks very nice with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies during the day. Highs will climb right back into the low 50s ahead of our next system on Sunday. Rain chances return late Saturday night and it looks pretty soggy at times on Sunday with highs slipping back into the 40s during the afternoon to wrap up the weekend.

Chances for rain will follow us into Monday morning before we get a brief break.

