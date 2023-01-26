‘Don’t give up’: Eastern Ky. couple reflects on flooding as six-month anniversary nears

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken and Gloria Slone saw water rushing outside of their Knott County home during the early morning hours of July 28, 2022.

”By that time we didn’t know what to do, you know.” “You kind of wonder when is the water going to stop rising, is it going to keep going,” The Slones told WYMT Mountain News This Morning Anchor Dakota Makres in an August 2022 interview.

WYMT visited their home in late August as crews helped them repair the inside of their home. They essentially gutted part of the structure. The family lived in a small room during repairs.

”They’re about to get the living room done, they’re doing some drywall, they got the floors down and they are working on the kitchen,” Ken said in August.

Nearly six months later, the family showed WYMT around their home. It has new floors, a kitchen and bedrooms.

”We lived in here for the first 5 weeks and then we kind of transitioned back and forth,” said Ken. “To say it was completely done about, two weeks ago, because we just had our furnace put in.”

The Slones said organizations like The Christian Appalachian Project, their family and strangers who helped them rebuild.

”If we hadn’t got the help we got from everybody, we still would be working one room at a time, and financially that would’ve been difficult,” said Ken.

Back in August, Gloria and Ken said God blessed them with the help. They still feel that way months later.

”There’s a lot of people we know still struggling, we pray for them all the time,” said Ken. “That’s what it’s going to take, and there’s good people out there that do help, just don’t give up.”

