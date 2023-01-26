Disaster relief group on its way to EKY for unmet needs assessment

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew, a faith-based nonprofit from Michigan, will be heading to Pike and Floyd Counties in early February to perform an unmet needs assessment.

“We gather those needs and then we prioritize those needs and we put them in a database that we can hand to the to the local group and they can start responding,” said World Renew Regional Manager Ben Dykstra.

This assessment will allow local groups, such as the Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG), to better serve its communities and meet the needs of folks who may need a bit of extra help.

“Let’s pretend that a Lowe’s or a Home Depot calls and says, ‘we want to send you 100 refrigerators,’” said Floyd County LTRG Co-Chair Missy Allen. “We can quickly pull up from that report we know for sure that we’ve got 30 people that still need refrigerators.”

This assessment also gathers what Dykstra calls “soft needs” that meet folks’ emotional or spiritual needs following a disaster.

“They can be soft needs,” said Dykstra. “I have nobody to talk to, I don’t know where to turn, I’m depressed, my wife is depressed, my family is depressed, we have nowhere to go.”

The goal is to ensure nobody gets left behind and needs are met in a timely manner.

“Walk alongside them and help them get the help they need to get back to some form of normal to where they were prior to this flood,” said Allen.

To find out more about World Renew, you can visit its website.

Three locations will be open for walk-in needs assessments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Floyd County:

Feeding East KY Warehouse, 8161 KY RT-122, Minnie, Ky. Monday - Friday, 9am - 4pm, Feb 6-17

Floyd County Community Center, 7199 Ky. RT-80, Monday - Friday, 9am to 4pm, Feb 6-17

Wayland Gym Annex, Wayland, Ky. 9am to 4pm, Monday - Friday, 9am - 4pm, Feb 13-17

There will also be one location open in Pike County at the Dorton Community Center (112 Dorton Hill Road, Pikeville, Ky.) Feb. 6 through Feb. 17 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

