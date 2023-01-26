Death investigation underway in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County.

Kentucky State Police troopers said they found a body on Bloomington Road Tuesday night.

KSP has not released many details about the case.

Troopers said the cause of death is being investigated and the victim was taken for an autopsy.

The name of the victim has not been released.

