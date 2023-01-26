Death investigation underway in Magoffin County

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County.

Kentucky State Police troopers said they found a body on Bloomington Road Tuesday night.

KSP has not released many details about the case.

Troopers said the cause of death is being investigated and the victim was taken for an autopsy.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
Water rescue
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
Graduation Cap
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says

Latest News

Snowy Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered snow showers bring light accumulations to the mountains
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
Folks are encouraged to come out to one of the walk-in needs assessment locations.
Disaster relief group on its way to EKY for unmet needs assessment
Floyd County Flood Recovery Latest - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Flood Recovery Latest - 11:00 p.m.