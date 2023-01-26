Comparing alcohol and drug DUIs in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police Post 13
Kentucky State Police Post 13(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple of drinks are not the only way to end up driving under the influence.

The drugs you take, prescribed or not, can also make a difference.

“You can get a DUI if you’re intoxicated on even prescription medication. You have to be very cautious. It’s important that we understand that it is just as dangerous,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

Kentucky State Police data shows alcohol DUIs outnumber drug DUIs by nearly 2,000 people in the state during the last two years.

Detecting drug usage, however, is more complicated.

“Alcohol, you know, we have a numerical number in the state of Kentucky, which is a .08, which is our per se limit. In the court’s eyes, you’re presumed intoxicated at that point. With drugs, it’s not as easy to detect that roadside and put that numerical number with it,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Police rely more on body language when it comes to drugs.

Gayheart said searching the vehicle also helps.

“A lot of times, they will utilize those drugs inside the vehicle. You may find paraphernalia to go along with that drug that they use to introduce that into their body,” he said.

When it comes to tracking impaired drivers, police use similar signs to detect potential dangers regardless of what the driver may be using.

“Anything that would look out of the ordinary, you know, from normal people driving. Any kind of crossing over the center lines, fog lights. We may make a stop for that. Doesn’t mean that you are impaired, we have a law against distracted driving as well, which can cause a lot of the same indicators,” Gayheart said.

Gayheart also said they just started tracking the numbers independently in 2020.

