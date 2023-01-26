Closings, delayed openings of recreational areas at two EKY lakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced changes to recreational areas and campgrounds it manages for the upcoming 2023 season.

According to a news release, recreational areas at Buckhorn Lake and Carr Creek Lake suffered damage during the July 2022 flood.

The release stated major efforts have been made to clean-up impacted areas, but many are still unusable.

Officials said areas at Littcarr Campground at Carr Creek were heavily damaged. For example, the tollhouse, bathhouses and water systems were destroyed. The Corps is waiting on funds for those repairs.

“We recognize how important these facilities are to not only the local community, but also to visitors who travel from afar to enjoy our lakes in Eastern Kentucky,” said Waylon Humphrey, Chief, Operations Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District. “It is our sincere hope that we can perform these much-needed cleanup and reconstruction efforts and open these areas back up as soon as possible.”

Carr Creek Lake 2023 Recreation Season

Carr Creek Damsite - OPEN

Carr Creek Marina Day Use - OPEN

Littcarr Campground - CLOSED

Littcarr Day Use - Partial Opening/Delayed Opening

Littcarr Ramp - Partial Opening/Delayed Opening

Buckhorn Lake 2023 Recreation Season

Buckhorn Lake Dam - OPEN

Confluence Recreation Area - OPEN

Leatherwood Recreation Area - Partial Opening/Delayed Opening

Tailwater Recreation Area - Partial Opening/Delayed Opening

Trace Branch Recreation Area - CLOSED

