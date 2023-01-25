Union moves up to fifth in the NAIA Top 25

Union College Bulldogs
Union College Bulldogs(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The rich keep getting richer at Union College.

The Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team has moved up to fifth in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll following a 19-1 start to the season.

It marks Union’s highest ranking in five years and the second-straight week UC has been the highest ranked team in Kentucky.

The Bulldogs host Milligan (TN) on Wednesday night.

