Union moves up to fifth in the NAIA Top 25
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The rich keep getting richer at Union College.
The Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team has moved up to fifth in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll following a 19-1 start to the season.
It marks Union’s highest ranking in five years and the second-straight week UC has been the highest ranked team in Kentucky.
The Bulldogs host Milligan (TN) on Wednesday night.
