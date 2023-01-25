UK Football will not hold Spring Game in 2023

Will Levis tossed two touchdowns in Kentucky's Spring Game.
Will Levis tossed two touchdowns in Kentucky's Spring Game.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in four years, Kroger Field will remain empty of fans for spring practice.

UK announced on Twitter Wednesday that the Wildcats will not host a Spring Game this year due to turf replacement at Kroger Field.

The team said in the same tweet that spring practices will run from March 6 until April 8 and that they are working on fan viewing opportunities during that time.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform at Super Bowl
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
Aaron Rounds
Floyd Co. deputy jailer arrested, officials confirm
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky police make arrests in organized crime case
David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a...
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase

Latest News

Kiyaunta Goodwin transfers to Florida
The Panthers cruised past Carlisle County on Wednesday in Richmond.
Pikeville girls cruise past Carlisle County to advance to All “A” Quarterfinals
Leslie County girls falls to Covington Holy Cross in All “A” first round
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - January 24, 2023