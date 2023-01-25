UK Football will not hold Spring Game in 2023
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in four years, Kroger Field will remain empty of fans for spring practice.
UK announced on Twitter Wednesday that the Wildcats will not host a Spring Game this year due to turf replacement at Kroger Field.
The team said in the same tweet that spring practices will run from March 6 until April 8 and that they are working on fan viewing opportunities during that time.
