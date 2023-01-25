UK Football will not hold Spring Game in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in four years, Kroger Field will remain empty of fans for spring practice.

UK announced on Twitter Wednesday that the Wildcats will not host a Spring Game this year due to turf replacement at Kroger Field.

#BBN, save the dates for Spring Practice: March 6 – April 8!



Because we're replacing the turf in Kroger Field, we won’t have a traditional Spring Game, but are working on having chances for #BBN to see the team in person this spring!



Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/MOv3oeaCYw — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 25, 2023

The team said in the same tweet that spring practices will run from March 6 until April 8 and that they are working on fan viewing opportunities during that time.

