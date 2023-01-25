South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday.
The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
South Laurel High School Principal Jeremy Kidd issued the following statement:
WYMT also reached out to the Laurel County Board of Education. School officials released the following statement:
Officials added you can call the Laurel County Board of Education at 606-862-4600 with any concerns about graduation.
