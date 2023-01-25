South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday.

The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.

South Laurel High School Principal Jeremy Kidd issued the following statement:

“In regards to graduation fees, South Laurel High School does not charge students for the use of a graduation venue nor have plans to charge students in the future. We do not know the source stating there are student charges for the graduation venue but it is false. Graduation attire such as caps and gowns are purchased through an independent graduation attire vendor. Parents/Guardians may choose to purchase additional items beyond the cap and gown at their discretion.”

WYMT also reached out to the Laurel County Board of Education. School officials released the following statement:

Laurel County Public Schools has been made aware of social media postings with false information regarding 2023 graduation ceremonies. At this time, graduation details have not been finalized. However, Laurel County Public Schools will not charge admission to graduation ceremonies. Graduating seniors receive a set number of free tickets to provide to their friends and families. If the Laurel County Board of Education decides to use a third party venue for graduation ceremonies, students will not pay the fee of renting the venue. We know the importance of graduation day, and we look forward each year to celebrating the success of our students and their accomplishments with their friends and families.

Officials added you can call the Laurel County Board of Education at 606-862-4600 with any concerns about graduation.

