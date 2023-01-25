Pikeville girls cruise past Carlisle County to advance to All “A” Quarterfinals

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers had no problems at EKU on Wednesday.

The Pikeville girls basketball team made light work of Carlisle County, winning 76-23 to advance to the All “A” State Quarterfinals.

”I think the biggest thing is you know when you come down here you have the experience,” said Panthers head coach Kristy Orem. “We hadn’t won the All ‘A’ until last year so to come down last year and get that experience get to play on this floor, the girls knowing what to expect, was big. So now for us, it was just come out let’s play how we’re capable of playing. We got that group of juniors that’s been together for so long that they just make it look easy.”

One of those juniors, Trinity Rowe, led all scorers with 25 points. Kristen Whitehead added 11.

Pikeville will play Danville in the All “A” State Quarterfinals on Friday at 10 a.m.

