One person dead after jumping into Levisa Fork

Water rescue
Water rescue(pxhere)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday to help Kentucky State Police.

Officials said someone ran from police and jumped into the Levisa Fork behind Long John Silver’s in Pikeville.

Witnesses said the person went underwater and never came to the surface.

First responders searched the area, and the person was found dead.

The name of the person was not released.

