Leslie County girls falls to Covington Holy Cross in All “A” first round
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The ball didn’t bounce the Lady Eagles’ way in Richmond.
Leslie County fell to Covington Holy Cross 71-38 in the first round of the All “A” Classic at EKU.
Emma Napier led scoring for the Lady Eagles with a game-high 19 points. Courtney Hoskins added 13 points.
Covington Holy Cross will advance to the quarterfinals where they’ll face the winner of the Berea-Owen County game on Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Leslie County is scheduled to play Jenkins on Friday in Hyden.
