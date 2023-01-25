KY Oil and Gas Association, Governor Beshear hosts Hydrogen Summit for cleaner energy

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Oil and Gas Association hosted it’s first Hydrogen Summit on Wednesday for the future of a cleaner energy source.

Hydrogen has been around for a while but blue hydrogen is much newer and is said to be cleaner.

The goal was to bring in industry leaders from all parts of the global supply chain to talk about the new technologies and safety needed for it.

“It’s exciting because we have so many different viewpoints coming into one room to discuss how you make this molecule efficiently, safely and how it’s gonna be part of our overall energy portfolio in the coming years,” Kentucky Oil and Gas Association President Wesley Cate said.

The conference focused on the integration of blue hydrogen creation and its uses as a low-carbon option to power the needs of tomorrow.

“It’s important to know that hydrogen has been consumed and transported for decades,” Cate said. “It’s a safe energy molecule. It’s a molecule that the oil and gas industry is behind and we support, and we’re hopeful that we can continue to play a vital role in our overall nation’s economy.”

The conference was sold out, and Governor Beshear was proud to share the successes Kentucky has been seeing the past few years and the growth that’s still to come.

