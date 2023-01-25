Ky. community and technical college receives $1.44 million grant

HCTC
HCTC(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A $1.44 million dollar grant from the Department of Labor was recently awarded to Hazard Community and Technical College for its HCTC Works! program.

”It benefits the students because in high school, in those four years with everything that the student needs to do in high school, it is very hard for them to really prepare and explore the career paths that are out there,” said Keila Miller with HCTC.

The three year grant is building on the existing Kentucky Advanced Technical College High project. It is not only for high school students, but adults as well. The paid apprenticeships will connect students with employers in Computer Information Technology, Utility Lineman, CDL and Allied Health.

”These employers hire these students as apprentices, as registered adult apprentices and they can learn on the job,” said Tim Koogler with HCTC.

Students will be able to work with the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), ARH, American Electric Power along with several others.

”Is if a career path that they think initially ‘yeah I want to go into pharmacy,’ then they do the job shadowing or they do an internship or apprenticeship with us and they decide this is not for me, then they get another choice,” said Miller.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform at Super Bowl
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
Aaron Rounds
Floyd Co. deputy jailer arrested, officials confirm
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky police make arrests in organized crime case
David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a...
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Homeowner catches man trying to break into his home, holds him until police arrive
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
Photo Courtesy: Tateville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire
The 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards will take place at the Mountain Arts Center...
2023 Appy Award finalists announced