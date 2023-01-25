Ky. community and technical college receives $1.44 million grant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A $1.44 million dollar grant from the Department of Labor was recently awarded to Hazard Community and Technical College for its HCTC Works! program.

”It benefits the students because in high school, in those four years with everything that the student needs to do in high school, it is very hard for them to really prepare and explore the career paths that are out there,” said Keila Miller with HCTC.

The three year grant is building on the existing Kentucky Advanced Technical College High project. It is not only for high school students, but adults as well. The paid apprenticeships will connect students with employers in Computer Information Technology, Utility Lineman, CDL and Allied Health.

”These employers hire these students as apprentices, as registered adult apprentices and they can learn on the job,” said Tim Koogler with HCTC.

Students will be able to work with the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), ARH, American Electric Power along with several others.

”Is if a career path that they think initially ‘yeah I want to go into pharmacy,’ then they do the job shadowing or they do an internship or apprenticeship with us and they decide this is not for me, then they get another choice,” said Miller.

“We are building upon an existing successful program we have at the college – KTECH apprenticeships programs. We know how important it is for students to get practical, hands-on training in their chosen field. It is very helpful that these are paid apprenticeships which will help students financially as well and could lead to future careers.”

