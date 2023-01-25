Kiyaunta Goodwin transfers to Florida

(247Sports)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WYMT) - One of Vince Marrow’s biggest recruits of the 2022 signing class has found a new home.

The Florida Gators announced on Wednesday that former UK offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin has transferred to UF.

Goodwin entered the transfer portal last month after one season in Lexington. He signed with Kentucky after offers from several schools including Michigan State.

