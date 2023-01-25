Homeowner catches man trying to break into his home, holds him until police arrive

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1/25/2023 Update: - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage.

Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.

Sheriff Bill Elliotte says the victim told them he was tired of being a victim, so he installed a deer camera.

He had been a victim of break-ins on numerous other occasions, and sure enough, after he installed the camera, he told sheriff’s deputies the camera picked up a potential thief.

The homeowner then held Epley at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

“I wasn’t at the scene, but my understanding is that he detained the subject and notified law enforcement,” Sheriff Elliotte said. “Well within his right to protect himself and his property.”

The sheriff tells us January has been a busy month for them and there have been other calls of break-ins. He says the usual reason is people looking for ways to feed their drug habits.

Original Story 1/23/2023: One Whitley County man is facing charges after police caught him during a break-in Sunday morning.

Lt. Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the Woodbine community. On the way, he called for backup from the Corbin Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they were able to catch and arrest Austin Epley, 26, of Woodbine while he was committing the crime.

Epley is charged with burglary and was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court by video arraignment Monday morning at 11 a.m.

