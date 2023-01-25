High School Scoreboard - January 24, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball season is heating up, with the playoffs less than two months away.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Barbourville 70, Pineville 49
Bell County 88, Lynn Camp 58
Bellevue 66, Heritage Academy 56
Betsy Layne 80, Mountain Mission (Va.) 77 (overtime)
Boyd County 87, Johnson Central 61
Clay County 66, Jackson County 57
Corbin 83, Williamsburg 58
Floyd Central 74, Paintsville 60
Harlan County 87, Breathitt County 78
Jackson City 79, Buckhorn 42
Knox Central 65, Oneida Baptist Institute 52
Letcher County Central 64, Knott County Central 45
Mason County 68, Morgan County 52
Middlesboro 45, Leslie County 42
North Laurel 95, Madison Southern 66
Pikeville 75, Jenkins 51
Russell 73, Lawrence County 60
Shelby Valley 74, East Ridge 67
Whitley County 57, South Laurel 56 (overtime)
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belfry 48, Magoffin County 45
Corbin 62, Williamsburg 35
Knox Central 67, Pineville 48
Letcher County Central 71, Harlan 66
North Laurel 79, Bell County 58
Owsley County 78, Oneida Baptist Institute 25
Paintsville 58, Prestonsburg 51
Perry County Central 55, Morgan County 38
Pike County Central 68, Phelps 42
Rockcastle County 64, Estill County 26
Somerset 69, Elizabethtown 40
South Laurel 72, Whitley County 45
Wolfe County 59, Breathitt County 48
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.