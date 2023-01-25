High School Scoreboard - January 24, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball season is heating up, with the playoffs less than two months away.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Barbourville 70, Pineville 49

Bell County 88, Lynn Camp 58

Bellevue 66, Heritage Academy 56

Betsy Layne 80, Mountain Mission (Va.) 77 (overtime)

Boyd County 87, Johnson Central 61

Clay County 66, Jackson County 57

Corbin 83, Williamsburg 58

Floyd Central 74, Paintsville 60

Harlan County 87, Breathitt County 78

Jackson City 79, Buckhorn 42

Knox Central 65, Oneida Baptist Institute 52

Letcher County Central 64, Knott County Central 45

Mason County 68, Morgan County 52

Middlesboro 45, Leslie County 42

North Laurel 95, Madison Southern 66

Pikeville 75, Jenkins 51

Russell 73, Lawrence County 60

Shelby Valley 74, East Ridge 67

Whitley County 57, South Laurel 56 (overtime)

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Belfry 48, Magoffin County 45

Corbin 62, Williamsburg 35

Knox Central 67, Pineville 48

Letcher County Central 71, Harlan 66

North Laurel 79, Bell County 58

Owsley County 78, Oneida Baptist Institute 25

Paintsville 58, Prestonsburg 51

Perry County Central 55, Morgan County 38

Pike County Central 68, Phelps 42

Rockcastle County 64, Estill County 26

Somerset 69, Elizabethtown 40

South Laurel 72, Whitley County 45

Wolfe County 59, Breathitt County 48

