Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Fiscal Court and community are mourning the death of Clark “Sparky” Middleton.
Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced Middleton’s death Tuesday on Facebook.
Middleton served as Magistrate of District No. 1 which covers areas like Coxton, Blackjoe, Golden Ash, among others.
He recently began his 9th year as magistrate. Middleton also served as constable at one point.
Magistrate of District No. 3, Paul Browning, said on Facebook he is saddened by Middleton’s death and asked people keep his family in their prayers.
No word yet on funeral arrangements.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.