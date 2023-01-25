Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate

“Clark “Sparky” Middleton was a very important part of our team that serves Harlan County. It didn’t matter how bad he felt, he showed up. It didn’t matter what he had going on, he was still working, making calls, or sending messages for his people.

He was the epitome of what all public servants should strive to be, always looking out for others before himself. Simply put, he just wanted to help anyone he could. Our hearts are broken this evening but we know that he has received his complete healing and is in a much better place.

He will be greatly missed here by all he has touched.”