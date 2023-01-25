Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate

Clark “Sparky” Middleton
Clark “Sparky” Middleton(Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley's Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Fiscal Court and community are mourning the death of Clark “Sparky” Middleton.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced Middleton’s death Tuesday on Facebook.

Middleton served as Magistrate of District No. 1 which covers areas like Coxton, Blackjoe, Golden Ash, among others.

He recently began his 9th year as magistrate. Middleton also served as constable at one point.

Magistrate of District No. 3, Paul Browning, said on Facebook he is saddened by Middleton’s death and asked people keep his family in their prayers.

No word yet on funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform at Super Bowl
Aaron Rounds
Floyd Co. deputy jailer arrested, officials confirm
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a...
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky police make arrests in organized crime case

Latest News

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of our region until 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Some folks...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Windy ahead of front, rain changes over to snow tonight
Kids learn differently, and families have more choices than ever when it comes to schools
EARLY YEARS: National School Choice Week
This week is a great time to assess how your child's school is serving him or her, and consider...
EARLY YEARS: National School Choice Week is a time for families to consider the many educational options for children
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Questions remain after Denny’s sign crashes in Elizabethtown