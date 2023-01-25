FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Windy ahead of front, rain changes over to snow tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up. We are going to have a wild ride of weather over the next couple of days.

Today and Tomorrow

Two things you will notice as soon as you get up this morning: It will be windy and it will be soggy. The good news is that one of those will not be around, at least as much, when you head home this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. That means winds could gust up to 45 mph at times and will run between 15-25 mph consistently without the gusts. Any loose objects need to be secured as soon as possible and some isolated power outages are possible. Heavy rain will be around until about mid-morning before it tapers off to scattered showers that will linger for most of the day. Do not leave home without your rain gear.

Temperatures will start in the low 40s and climb into the upper 50s before the front rolls through later this afternoon. We will fall into the 40s by this evening and into the mid-30s overnight. As that happens, rain will transition over to snow.

Let me be clear about that transition. We have never said this was going to be a big snow event for us. We continue to stress that. What we are concerned about is the possibility for light accumulations and slick spots on bridges, overpasses and in the higher elevations as chances for snow showers will continue off and on throughout the day on Thursday. Most valley locations will get a dusting, if that. Even the higher elevations are not expected to get more than 2″, for the most part. The top of Black Mountain might get a little more. As of this post, no one in our region is under any kind of winter weather alert. We will let you know if that changes.

Temperatures will stay pretty steady throughout the day on Thursday climbing two or three degrees from the morning low at most. Flurries will continue for a little while on Thursday night as temperatures slowly drop into the upper 20s. Give yourself plenty of time to get around Friday morning as slick spots could be possible again on the roads.

Extended Forecast

Skies will start to clear on Friday and we will start the weekend on a nicer note. Highs Friday should get back to around 40 before dropping into the low to mid-30s Friday night.

Saturday looks pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back in the low 50s. Rain chances return Saturday night and will carry us through the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday with the rain.

Stay weather aware and keep that WYMT First Alert Weather app handy!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.