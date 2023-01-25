FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Messy weather on tap as rain changes to snow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It continues to look like a messy second half of the week as falling temperatures help transition rain to snow across the region later tonight through Thursday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers continue to scoot through the region this afternoon and evening as we watch this powerful system work into the region. The likelihood as of now is that rain will begin to change to snow as our front pushes through overnight and early on Thursday morning. Even though air temperatures by sunup will be near freezing, it will take the roads a bit longer to get there.

As we head into Thursday, temperatures stay in the lower to middle 30s as we watch another system work into the region, hooking us up with some moisture from the Great Lakes for the possibility of more snow showers throughout the day. This doesn’t look to be a huge accumulation event, but some spots could get upwards of an inch with higher elevations seeing a little bit more. Snow showers linger, but start to taper off overnight as we fall back into the lower 20s overnight.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We’ll start to diminish the potential for snow showers as we head into the day on Friday...however, it’s not exactly looking completely sunny. Clouds will stay in place through the day, keeping highs in the lower to middle 30s yet again with only a small threat for a stray flurry. Overnight lows stay in the upper 20s. A couple of sun peeks are more likely on Saturday as it looks like we spend the day in between systems. Highs rebound into the upper 40s to near 50°.

However, that looks to be ahead of another storm system gathering across the plains states. The track on this one aligns with a pattern that would keep things all rain on Sunday and on Monday with highs staying above average near 50°. We’ll see things calm a bit before another storm heads our way later next week.

