EARLY YEARS: National School Choice Week is a time for families to consider the many educational options for children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When it comes to choosing a school for their child, many parents aren’t aware of their options.

That’s where National School Choice Week comes in.

“It’s really just an opportunity for families to learn what education options they have. That could be anything from a traditional public school, a public charter school, magnet school, private school, online learning, home schooling. Maybe now a learning pod or a micro school,” says Shelby Doyle, Vice President of Public Awareness for National School Choice Week.

Educational options keep expanding, many of which came out of the pandemic.

“I think the biggest places I’ve seen change is number one, online learning. That’s probably a given, but as much as some people were not a fan, a lot of people did like it,” says Doyle.

Doyle says transitional times, like when a child is entering kindergarten, middle school or high school, are good opportunities to consider different types of schools.

“We see parents choosing at some key times throughout the K-12 journey, so the biggest decisions as as you prepare for kindergarten, you know, choosing where that starting point is going to be,” says Doyle.

And January, she says, is a good time to research school types.

“So, its a good time to start in January. Enrollment deadlines tend to be in the winter in a lot of places, so it’s not too soon to start thinking about next fall,” says Doyle.

There are as many choices for schools as there are types of kids.

“Kids are different. They learn differently, and school choice is not about there be anything wrong with any of the options, but knowing that those options exist and choosing the right one for your family, as a parent you know that,” says Doyle.

