Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville.

Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center.

If you have any information you are asked to call the coroner at 606-213-6569.

