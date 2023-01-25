Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state.

On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential treatment center in the county.

Construction on the Wildwood Recovery Center will start later this year on Chip Mill Road near Clintwood. The new facility will include two administrative buildings and six dorms, allowing ARC to help up to 96 individuals in recovery at any given time. It is expected to open in early 2024.

The project is being funded, in part, by a $4 million loan awarded by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA). The loan was approved in July 2022. An additional $2 million loan for the project was awarded by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA). All remaining funding will be provided by the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors, the Town of Clintwood and other county entities.

“Addiction Recovery Care has extensive experience delivering substance use disorder treatment in neighboring Eastern Kentucky. There, we have pioneered a successful treatment model providing the vocational and educational opportunities that people need for long-term recovery and that our communities need to strengthen their workforces and grow their economies. Now, we are excited to bring our mission to Dickenson County,” said Tim Robinson, Founder and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care in a news release. “Like Eastern Kentucky, Dickenson County is part of a region that has been hit especially hard by the addiction crisis. Unlike Eastern Kentucky, however, treatment options are limited for individuals with substance use disorder. We are excited to bring our Crisis to Career model to a community that will benefit greatly from having access to these services.”

“I am pleased Dickenson County will now have a residential substance use treatment center for the region, an area hit hard by our country’s addiction crisis,” said U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09) in the same release. “Comprehensive treatment services for individuals with substance use disorders are critical in helping Americans beat their addictions, rebuild their lives and reenter the workforce so they may reach their God-given potential.”

A groundbreaking event is being planned for Spring 2023.

You can learn more about the facility here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.