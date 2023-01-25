2023 Appy Award finalists announced

The 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards will take place at the Mountain Arts Center...
The 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards will take place at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on Saturday, March 18th.(Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The votes are in and the nominees have been named for one of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest awards shows.

On Monday, the finalists for all the categories from the 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, also known as the Appys, were announced during a live stream at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Officials say the nomination process started back in the fall and folks from organizations across the 13 states that make up Appalachia were selected.

The people who were designated finalists will now go before a panel of industry professionals, who will select the winners.

This year’s ceremony will be held Saturday, March 18th at 7 p.m. with a red carpet ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. at the MAC.

You can see the list of finalists here and get more info about the awards here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform at Super Bowl
Aaron Rounds
Floyd Co. deputy jailer arrested, officials confirm
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a...
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky police make arrests in organized crime case

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Tateville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire
Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA
Clark “Sparky” Middleton
Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate
A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of our region until 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Some folks...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Windy ahead of front, rain changes over to snow tonight