2023 Appy Award finalists announced

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The votes are in and the nominees have been named for one of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest awards shows.

On Monday, the finalists for all the categories from the 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, also known as the Appys, were announced during a live stream at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Officials say the nomination process started back in the fall and folks from organizations across the 13 states that make up Appalachia were selected.

The people who were designated finalists will now go before a panel of industry professionals, who will select the winners.

This year’s ceremony will be held Saturday, March 18th at 7 p.m. with a red carpet ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. at the MAC.

You can see the list of finalists here and get more info about the awards here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.