Top 5 Plays - January 23, 2023
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the Top Five Plays from Week 8 of the high school basketball season.
No. 5 - Morgan County’s Logan Spencer to Preston Hoskins for three
No. 4 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard alley-oop from Ryan Davidson
No. 3 - Leslie County’s Ethan Wolfe nails NBA-distance three-pointer
No. 2 - Wesley Christian’s Jarlen Spencer to brother Miles Spencer to win at the buzzer
No. 1 - Lawrence County’s Will Lafferty steals and scores on buzzer-beater
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.