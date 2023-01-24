Top 5 Plays - January 23, 2023

WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the Top Five Plays from Week 8 of the high school basketball season.

No. 5 - Morgan County’s Logan Spencer to Preston Hoskins for three

No. 4 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard alley-oop from Ryan Davidson

No. 3 - Leslie County’s Ethan Wolfe nails NBA-distance three-pointer

No. 2 - Wesley Christian’s Jarlen Spencer to brother Miles Spencer to win at the buzzer

No. 1 - Lawrence County’s Will Lafferty steals and scores on buzzer-beater

