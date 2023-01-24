Student Advisory Council meets with Ky. lawmakers about school safety

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of high school students was in the state capital Tuesday to share their ideas to make Kentucky schools safer.

The Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council presented its school safety recommendations to the commissioner and members of the Kentucky General Assembly.

The Student Advisory Council is made up of students from nearly 30 high schools across the state, representing each of Kentucky’s seven supreme court districts. The council also consists of at least one student from the Kentucky School for the Blind and the Kentucky School for the Deaf each year.

They meet with the Department of Education commissioner, currently Dr. Jason E. Glass, and other education officials to discuss how decisions made at the state level affect students throughout Kentucky, providing feedback from a student perspective on critical issues impacting Kentucky’s students and schools.

The students’ presentation is part of a project that started in May 2022 following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“You cannot have a quality education if you do not feel safe in your school building. So, that’s why we really tackled this project because school shootings have been happening way too often,” said Joud Dahleh, a junior at the Ignite Institute in Erlanger.

The presentation, “A Focus on School Safety,” made recommendations to prevent an incident from taking place, what steps to take to mitigate the incident if it does happen and how to help the community heal afterward.

“The voices and perspectives of students in the school safety conversation is really important,” said Dr. Glass. “They’re the ones that are under the threat of this on a regular basis, and they’re the ones that are most directly living through the preparation and drills and thinking through the impact.”

The Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council has also previously worked with the KDE to provide feedback on COVID-19 mitigation efforts, legislative priorities, teacher retention and student rights.

