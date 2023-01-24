Reed Sheppard and three more Kentucky signees named to McDonald’s All American roster

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountains’ own Reed Sheppard is a McDonald’s All American.

Sheppard, Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw will represent the Cats at the 46th annual McDonald’s All American Game. Kentucky leads all programs with four signees on the roster.

Robert Dillingham, the fifth 2023 UK signee, was ineligible to make the roster.

Bronny James joins the future Wildcats on the 24-man roster for the game to be held in Houston on March 28.

