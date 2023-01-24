PMC Heart and Vascular Institute offering new, cutting edge procedure

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Heart and Vascular Institute of Eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center is now offering a new procedure that only three hospitals in Kentucky and very few hospitals in the nation also offer.

The procedure is aimed at treating atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal heart rhythm in the top chambers of the heart. Atrial fibrillation also significantly increases the risk of stroke as well as the risk of heart failure.

The new hybrid atrial fibrillation therapy is a two-step procedure that treats atrial fibrillation by targeting both the outside and inside of the heart’s wall as opposed to a typical heart ablation procedure that only targets the inside.

“That results in a significantly improved long-term freedom from atrial fibrillation and is a great alternative for patients, especially that have more persistent types of atrial fibrillation,” said PMC Cardiac Physiologist Dr. Chase Reynolds.

Dr. Reynolds adds that this new hybrid procedure is more successful and a great option for patients who may have already had an ablation or may not qualify for one.

“Patients who may not be a candidate for a standard pulmonary vein isolation or patients who have potentially had a pulmonary vein isolation in the past and had a recurrence will get significant benefits with the hybrid atrial fibrillation procedure,” said Dr. Reynolds.

Although the new procedure adds an extra step, Dr. Reynolds said it does not include any extra risk for the patient.

“The fact that we are doing a two-step procedure does add a little bit of hospital time, but in terms of complications it really doesn’t change anything and the benefit that the patient gets long-term well outweighs the risks associated,” said Dr. Reynolds.

To find out more about the procedure or the Heart and Vascular Institute of Eastern Kentucky at PMC, you can visit its website.

