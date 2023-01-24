‘A move in the right direction’: Sherry Ballard reacts to special prosecutor appointment to Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crystal Roger’s mother, Sherry Ballard, said Shane Young’s appointment as the special prosecutor in three unsolved Nelson County cases is a move in the right direction.

Earlier this month, the Office of the Attorney General appointed Young as the special prosecutor to assist in the prosecution of potential criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis and Tommy Ballard, as well as the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

It’s been almost eight years since Rogers disappeared, and a little over six years since her father, Tommy Ballard’s death.

WAVE News asked Ballard if a special prosecutor means they have someone to prosecute. She said she doesn’t have all the details but says Brooks Houck remains a suspect in her daughter’s case.

“If they’re hiring a prosecutor like this, it just tells me they’re taking this seriously and they’re looking at a person to prosecute,” Ballard said.

She said she wished this was something that would’ve happened seven years ago, back when everything first started. However, she said she can’t look back and has to move forward with what she has now.

“There will come a time where they sit down with me and go over everything,” Ballard said. “But until then I just have to rely on that they’re doing an excellent job. And I think they are.”

Ballard said it’s tough for her to start from the beginning with Young because it’s going to take some time for him to get caught up with everything in the case

“You would not believe the notes I gave the FBI,” she said. “Everything they’ve had to go through. I mean, look how long they’ve been here, and it’s taken them this long that they’re still going through stuff.”

Ballard has been waiting for answers about her daughter and husband for years and said it’s taken a long time to get to this stage in the case.

“Waiting for this is like so difficult,” she said. “You just would not understand how difficult this is. But I know that’s what I have to do.”

Ballard said the support she’s gotten from people over the years has helped her get through this and helps keep her moving forward.

