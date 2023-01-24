Ky. police department welcomes new K-9

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department added a new K-9 to its force.

You can see Officer Ryan Jackson and K-9 Zeus pictured below.

The two of them completed all phases of their test, which included narcotics detection, obedience, apprehension, aggression control and other phases.

They will have to complete their certification annually to ensure the team’s skills are maintained.

