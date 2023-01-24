Ky. police department welcomes new K-9

Ky. police department welcomes new K-9
Ky. police department welcomes new K-9(London Police Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department added a new K-9 to its force.

You can see Officer Ryan Jackson and K-9 Zeus pictured below.

The two of them completed all phases of their test, which included narcotics detection, obedience, apprehension, aggression control and other phases.

They will have to complete their certification annually to ensure the team’s skills are maintained.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week
Jeff Ruth
Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry day ahead, active weather pattern continues on Wednesday
Ky. gov touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight
Crystal Rogers
‘A move in the right direction’: Sherry Ballard reacts to special prosecutor appointment to Nelson County cases
Flood Update - 11:00 p.m.
Flood Update - 11:00 p.m.