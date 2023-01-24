Ky. gov touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight

(USAF / Abbey Rieves)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction.

The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year.

Since then, a certification program has been created for communities statewide.

The governor’s office says the certification measures a community’s services in three different categories: prevention, treatment and recovery support.

The governor says the program will allow communities to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week
Jeff Ruth
Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry day ahead, active weather pattern continues on Wednesday
Crystal Rogers
‘A move in the right direction’: Sherry Ballard reacts to special prosecutor appointment to Nelson County cases
Flood Update - 11:00 p.m.
Flood Update - 11:00 p.m.
Latest Gas Prices - 4:30 p.m.
Latest Gas Prices - 4:30 p.m.