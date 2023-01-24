High School Scoreboard - January 23, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball season is heating up, with the playoffs less than two months away.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Belfry 71, Phelps 42
Clay County 71, Middlesboro 53
Corbin 89, Knox Central 49
Harlan 76, Pikeville 72
Jenkins 77, Cordia 45
Lawrence County 60, East Carter 58
Lee County 79, Powell County 67
Martin County 72, Magoffin County 50
North Laurel 89, Red Bird 31
Perry County Central 85, Lynn Camp 49
Pike County Central 64, Prestonsburg 40
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Chapmanville Regional (W.Va.) 57, Belfry 49
Estill County 63, Breathitt County 42
June Buchanan 47, Oneida Baptist Institute 27
Letcher County Central 62, Cordia 20
McCreary Central 88, Williamsburg 87 (overtime)
Morgan County 81, West Carter 61
Powell County 48, Lee County 32
Pulaski County 68, Metcalfe County 43
Somerset 49, Boyle County 37
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.