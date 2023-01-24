High School Scoreboard - January 23, 2023

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountain basketball season is heating up, with the playoffs less than two months away.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Belfry 71, Phelps 42

Clay County 71, Middlesboro 53

Corbin 89, Knox Central 49

Harlan 76, Pikeville 72

Jenkins 77, Cordia 45

Lawrence County 60, East Carter 58

Lee County 79, Powell County 67

Martin County 72, Magoffin County 50

North Laurel 89, Red Bird 31

Perry County Central 85, Lynn Camp 49

Pike County Central 64, Prestonsburg 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Chapmanville Regional (W.Va.) 57, Belfry 49

Estill County 63, Breathitt County 42

June Buchanan 47, Oneida Baptist Institute 27

Letcher County Central 62, Cordia 20

McCreary Central 88, Williamsburg 87 (overtime)

Morgan County 81, West Carter 61

Powell County 48, Lee County 32

Pulaski County 68, Metcalfe County 43

Somerset 49, Boyle County 37

