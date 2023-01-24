Grasslands institute gets $495K grant for Cumberland Plateau

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Southeastern Grasslands Institute is developing a grasslands conservation plan for the Cumberland Plateau in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, thanks to a $495,000 federal grant.

According to a news release from the institute at Austin Peay State University, the money will help SGI prioritize habitat needs for at least 185 species of conservation concern.

That includes both grassland plants and the animals that make grasslands their homes.

Dwayne Estes is the institute’s co-founder and executive director. He says the 14-million-acre Cumberland Plateau has a rich history of forest conservation, but much less attention has been paid to its native grasslands.

