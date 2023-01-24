Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $8 million in Perry County infrastructure improvements

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In addition to announcing a new location for higher ground homes in Perry County Tuesday, the Governor also announced more than $8 million in improvements to clean water access and money going toward non-profits in the county.

“Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Perry County today, where we are improving water safety and service for thousands of families. We are also supporting seven local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”

“The Cleaner Water Project funding, along with the other appropriated dollars that are coming to Perry County, will be instrumental in our continuing efforts to rebuild this community,” said Rep. Chris Fugate, who represents Perry, Breathitt and Owsley Counties. “Though the last six months have been a trying time for my neighbors, I can’t help but feel as if we are beginning to turn a new leaf, and it will be exciting to witness the benefits of this funding.”

More than $740,000 of funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission was allocated to improve sewer and water infrastructure in Buckhorn, including money for a new water treatment plant.

“ARC funds have done great things in Buckhorn and across Eastern Kentucky,” said Buckhorn Mayor Paul Robert Turner. “This project will bolster our sewer and water service, ensuring we have reliable infrastructure to support future economic growth. Announcements like this get us closer to the future we all want for Buckhorn.”

More than $4.5 million in funds from ARC and the Cleaner Water Program will be distributed throughout the City of Hazard for improvements to sewer and water lines. Nearly $2 million of this alone is allocated for sewer improvements in downtown Hazard.

The Perry County Fiscal Court was also allocated more than $2.7 million to improve waterlines in the Vicco area and on Upper Second Creek Road.

“The ARC and Gov. Beshear have been great partners to Perry County,” said Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander. “The Cleaner Water funds are also going to be a huge help for the Upper Second Creek sewer extension project. These projects are moving Perry County forward, and we are excited to keep working toward a better tomorrow.”

Gov. Beshear also announced nearly $500,000 to various non-profits in the region from his Nonprofit Assistance Fund. $100,000 apiece will go to Go-Hire Employment and Development, the Challenger Learning Center, Redbird Financial Alternatives, and the Housing Development Alliance. Nearly $40,000 will go to the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, just more than $37,058 to the Appalachian Arts Alliance, and nearly $4,000 to the Salvation Army.

The NAF is intended to help organizations throughout the state recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

