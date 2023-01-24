Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County.

“Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”

The Governor said $3.5 million will go to different communities in Pike County through the Cleaner Water Program.

“Andy Beshear has been a friend to Eastern Kentucky, and he’s been a friend to Pike County,” said Pike County Judge/Executive Ray Jones II. “His door has always been open.”

Elkhorn City will get more than $386,000 to improve the wastewater collection system and to build a new water main to support water service to 350 homes.

“Governor, I’d like to thank you so much for this,” said Mayor Michael Taylor. “It’s a start in the right direction.”

The Mountain Water District will receive more than $2.2 million to replace waterlines and to install a waterline in the Peach Orchard area to provide water to four unserved homes.

“The team at the Mountain Water District works hard to ensure our customers have excellent service,” said Roy Sawyers, District Manager of the Mountain Water District. “These projects will not only improve water service for people in this community but will provide water service to four homes for the first time. When we cannot only improve but expand our services, it’s a great day for us.”

The City of Pikeville will receive more than $938,000 to extend sewer service to the Cedar Creek Subdivision and to upgrade the water treatment plant.

“These projects are extending and improving our water infrastructure in Pikeville,” said Mayor Jimmy Carter. “This was a good day for our city, and these funds will help us continue to have good days moving forward.”

Governor Beshear also presented six awards from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund. The fund helps organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic. The awards totaled more than $330,000.

Helping Hands of Phelps is a local God’s Pantry Food Bank that feeds people in the community. It was awarded nearly $3,000.

Appalachian Hospice Care was given $100,000.

“After having faced the epidemic head on, we were so blessed that Gov. Beshear and his team saw a need for non-profit providers,” said Charles E. “Shag” Branham, COO of Appalachian Hospice and Home Health Services. “Our small Hospice agency lost many nurses to the monies that these travel agencies were providing. Our only hope was stability and a family friendly environment. At a time when we needed the capital to have a program of impact, Gov. Beshear and his team provided that breath. The funds we have received from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will allow us to continue to attract and sustain employees with upgraded retention programs so we can continue to serve the families of our region.”

The City of Pikeville Exposition Center will also receive $100,000.

More than $17,000 was awarded to Judi’s Place for Kids. This organization provides specialized services, including medical care and mental health services to help children heal from child abuse.

“Judi’s Place for Kids plans to utilize the funding to continue to pursue our mission of serving children and their non-offending caregivers that have experienced abuse in our area,” said Kimberly Lee, Director of Judi’s Place Child Advocacy Center. “We plan to do this by ensuring our staff receive professional development opportunities, we maintain a child friendly facility, provide the needed resources to our families, and also bring learning opportunities to our community partners in this area.”

$100,000 was also awarded to the Pikeville Area Family YMCA.

“The last two years of operations have been challenging and have pushed our innovative strategies to continue to meet the needs of our service area,” said Shelly Justice-Fouts, CEO of Pikeville Area Family YMCA. “We believe in the motto ‘Forever in Service’ because, despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have been able to accomplish so much in the service of our community. This award ensures that the Y can continue to transform the lives of our community.”

More than $9,200 was given to The Salvation Army of Pike County.

“The Salvation Army expresses our gratitude to the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund and Gov. Beshear. These funds will allow us to continue ‘Doing the Most Good’ in Pike County, where people come to us in times of both personal and natural disasters. We thank the Governor for consistently thinking of and meeting the needs of our neighbors,” said Major Tom Louden, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army, Kentucky-Tennessee Division.

