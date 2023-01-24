Good Question: Why don’t stores do more to stop shoplifters?

Shoplifting
Shoplifting(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Retail Federation reported record amounts of shoplifting during the pandemic. One viewer wanted to know why more wasn’t being done.

For today’s Good Question, Renee asks, why don’t stores stop shoplifters when everyone else has to pay?

The National Retail Federation reported that in 2021, total losses from shoplifting hit $94 billion. That cost can be passed on to other shoppers, but there’s also a risk when trying to stop shoplifters.

A representative for a food worker union in Washington said most of the employees they represent are told to not stop shoplifters. The reason is simple, there’s the chance of injury to the employee, the thief, and other shoppers. That can also lead to lawsuits.

Stores have invested in better cameras, anti-theft devices, and sometimes private security. But there is concern that the hands-off approach is leading to an increase in crime.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week
Jeff Ruth
Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.
Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County
Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and...
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a...
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase