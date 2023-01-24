FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, wintry weather knocking on the door

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nice start to the work week is quickly giving way to the potential for more showers and even some snowflakes as we head deeper into the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds have been increasing through the evening and we will continue to see those increase as we head into tonight. We may even see some showers try to develop as we head closer to daybreak. Overnight lows look to be parked in neutral near 35º or so.

Then the showers increase again as we head into the day on Wednesday with showers widespread in the region as highs surge into the middle 50s. After dark, as our latest front moves through, we’ll see temperatures tumble back to near freezing. That’s when we could see some snow mixing in. I don’t think many areas see accumulations outside of the very top of Black Mountain. However, as temperatures tumble, this could introduce some issues on the roads with black ice, so we are going to watch things very closely.

Late Week and Beyond

We continue to see indications of some flurries sticking around for Thursday and on Friday as well as highs stay in the lower to middle 40s or so during the day. With ground temperatures pretty warm, it does not, at this point, look like much sticks to the ground, but we’ll watch it closely.

After that, things take a turn for the tranquil as we see sunshine in the region on Saturday with highs near 50°. After that, though, the pattern continues its active streak, with more showers working into the region as we head into the end of the weekend and the early part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.