FEMA approves reimbursement to EKY school district

(Knott County Central High School/Facebook)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA approved more than $1.6 million in federal funding to the Knott County Board of Education.

The money is a reimbursement for the district’s response to the flood.

The funding is for emergency cleaning, mold and flood remediation that happened between Aug. 2 and Aug. 23, 2022.

A news release said the board of education used contractors at Knott County Central High School, Hindman Elementary and ATC Vocational School for flood cleanup.

“This project was funded at a 100% federal cost share, meaning FEMA reimburses 100% of eligible costs,” the release said.

