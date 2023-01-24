FEMA approves reimbursement to EKY school district

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA approved more than $1.6 million in federal funding to the Knott County Board of Education.

The money is a reimbursement for the district’s response to the flood.

The funding is for emergency cleaning, mold and flood remediation that happened between Aug. 2 and Aug. 23, 2022.

A news release said the board of education used contractors at Knott County Central High School, Hindman Elementary and ATC Vocational School for flood cleanup.

“This project was funded at a 100% federal cost share, meaning FEMA reimburses 100% of eligible costs,” the release said.

