Dry day ahead, active weather pattern continues on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to the day across the region, but we will see some nice weather later. Enjoy it. It will not last.

Today and Tonight

After starting the morning in the 20s in most locations, we will make our way toward the 50-degree mark later under partly cloudy skies early and mostly sunny skies later.

Clouds will start to increase tonight and rain chances will move in late. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

The weather is active as we start your Wednesday. Rain chances will move in ahead of a cold front and they could be heavy at times. Highs should soar into the upper 50s ahead of the front by early afternoon. I think the bulk of tomorrow’s rain will be before lunchtime and we will see scattered chances in the afternoon hours. Once the front moves through in the evening hours, the moisture will pick back up, starting as rain and then transitioning over to snow as the temperatures drop. Roads could get a little slick in spots overnight as lows drop to around freezing.

I do think our temperatures go up a little past freezing into the mid-30s on Thursday and I think that will cut back on our snow totals. While I still think we could see some light accumulations, I’m not overly concerned at the moment about any major accumulation. It still depends on the track of the low-pressure system that is coming with the cold front. Models agree right now that it will stay to our north here in the mountains, taking most of the snow with it. It’s still a wait-and-see at this point. We will definitely keep you updated.

Cloudy skies continue into Thursday night and a few flakes could still be around. Lows will drop into the upper 20s for most.

Outside of a stray flurry early Friday, I think we stay mostly cloudy. Highs will get back close to 40.

