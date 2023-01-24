ARH Mountain Student Achiever Lacey Gibson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lacey Gibson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Lacey is a senior at Clay County High School where she has a 4.6 GPA.

She is a volunteer at the county’s Back-to-School Bash.

Lacey also says one of her biggest goals is to graduate college and pursue a career that will give her the opportunity to help people.

Congratulations, Lacey!

