ARH Mountain Student Achiever Lacey Gibson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lacey Gibson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Lacey is a senior at Clay County High School where she has a 4.6 GPA.
She is a volunteer at the county’s Back-to-School Bash.
Lacey also says one of her biggest goals is to graduate college and pursue a career that will give her the opportunity to help people.
Congratulations, Lacey!
