ARH Mountain Student Achiever Lacey Gibson

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lacey Gibson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Lacey is a senior at Clay County High School where she has a 4.6 GPA.

She is a volunteer at the county’s Back-to-School Bash.

Lacey also says one of her biggest goals is to graduate college and pursue a career that will give her the opportunity to help people.

Congratulations, Lacey!

