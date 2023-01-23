WATCH: WYMT Game of the Week - Pikeville vs. Harlan

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a Monday night special on our WYMT Game of the Week as a big time matchup tips off in the deep dark hills.

The no. 7 Pikeville Panthers are set to take on the no. 1 Harlan Green Dragons in an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten tilt.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is available on Optimum Pikeville channel 134, and Harlan Community TV channel 11, and is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2. If you do not have access to H&I, we will also have the game right here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

