Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week.

On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH.

Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child had been malnourished, so deputies went with social services to do a home visit.

When they arrived, they found and recovered suspected meth and other controlled substances.

The couple, who were not identified because an underage child is involved in the case, is charged with several counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of wanton endangerment.

They were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.