Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week.

On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH.

Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child had been malnourished, so deputies went with social services to do a home visit.

When they arrived, they found and recovered suspected meth and other controlled substances.

The couple, who were not identified because an underage child is involved in the case, is charged with several counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of wanton endangerment.

They were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
SEKY church hosts 80-day-long revival and has no plans of stopping soon
Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week

Latest News

From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Shoplifting complaint lands two in jail on drug charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette