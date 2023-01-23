Traffic stop leaves four behind bars on drug charges in Southern Kentucky

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week in Pulaski County.

On Wednesday, January 19th, one officer with the Ferguson Police Department stopped a car on South Main Street for traffic violations.

During the stop, a detective with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and two other deputies arrived to help because there were several people in the car.

Police say the folks in the car were acting suspicious, so a K9 officer was called to the scene.

Once Leo the drug dog arrived, he did a walk around the vehicle to see if he could catch the scent of any illegal drugs, which officials said he did.

Police were able to then get the people outside the car to search the car and them.

During the search, they found meth in the back floorboard of the car and inside a chocolate milk container in the front cupholder. Between the two locations, officers found about 20 grams of the drug inside the car.

When they searched the occupants, they found digital scales and various pills on them.

Police say all four people in the car said none of the items found in the car or on them belonged to them.

The suspects include:

Wilma Hislope, 46, of Somerset

Addie Thompson, 24, of Somerset

Joanna Dyer, 54, of Somerset

Evan Compton, 26, of Somerset

All four were charged with tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Once the suspects arrived at the jail, deputies at the detention center called saying they had found more suspected meth on Compton.

He was then charged with promoting contraband.

As of Monday morning, Thompson, Hislope and Compton are all still listed on the Pulaski County Detention Center’s website. Dyer is no longer listed as an active inmate.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.