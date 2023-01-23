SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank.

In a post on Facebook, deputies warned people to be aware of their surroundings and to report anything suspicious to their office immediately. The post also states police in other counties have reported similar crimes.

Police are planning on increasing patrols to help stop the would-be thieves.

If you need to contact the sheriff’s office, you can do that by calling 276-926-1650 or by dialing 911 if you live in Dickenson County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.