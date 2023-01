LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 tour.

According to a release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought starting Friday at the KFC Yum! Center box office or by clicking or tapping here.

