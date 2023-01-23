Southern Kentucky police make arrests in organized crime case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges in what police are calling an organized crime case in Southern Kentucky.

The case started last Thursday night when officers from the Monticello Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Branch Road as part of an investigation into ongoing thefts.

Police say they found what they call “numerous stolen items” there.

Stella Bates, 47, of Monticello was arrested then and charged with engaging in organized crime (theft of retail merchandise for resale).

She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

On Friday night, as part of the ongoing investigation, police to Donavin Justice, 26, of Monticello into custody on the same charge as above along with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

He was also taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Officials say more arrests are pending in the case.

